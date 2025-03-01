Prime Minister Discusses Performance Of Ministry Of Telecommunications

Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi met with the Minister of telecommunications and Information Technology, Eng. Mohammed al-Mahdi, to discuss the ministry’s performance over the past six months.

Minister al-Mahdi reported progress in development projects, including infrastructure and technical advancements, aligned with the government’s broader program.

He highlighted advancements in the postal sector and improvements in public services.

The Prime Minister recognized the critical role of communications and information technology in modern society, emphasizing its impact on daily life.

He stressed the importance of continuous development in the sector and aligning with global advancements to support the government’s digital transformation agenda.

Al-Rahawi expressed his gratitude to the ministry’s leadership and staff for their achievements.