The Third Earthquake Hits Zabid, South of Hodeidah

The head of the Earthquake and Volcano Monitoring and Study Center in Dhamar Governorate, Eng. Mohammed Hussein Al-Houthi, confirmed that the monitoring stations recorded a light earthquake in Zabid District, south of Al-Hodeidah Governorate.

Al-Houthi reported that the light earthquake measured 2.5 on the Richter scale, at 3:28 pm on Friday.

Al-Houthi indicated that the epicenter of the earthquake was 9 km northwest of Zabid city.

The head of the center explained that this earthquake is the third after the monitoring stations recorded two light earthquakes, the first measuring 2.4 degrees, and the second measuring 2 degrees on the Richter scale, last Tuesday and Wednesday.