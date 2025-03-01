A Suffocating Gas Crisis In The governorates Under Occupation

are witnessing a stifling gas crisis, as part of the deterioration in services in these areas.

Media sources said that Shabwa, Abyan, Lahj, Al Dhale’e, and Taiz are witnessing a severe crisis in the availability of domestic gas, which has led to the price of the cylinder rising to record numbers in some areas such as Lawdar in Abyan Governorate.

This rise comes amid the worsening economic and living conditions of citizens.

It is noteworthy that this crisis is not the first of its kind, as the governorates of Aden, Lahj, Abyan, and Al Dhale’e previously witnessed stifling crises in securing petroleum derivatives, which led to severe crowding at sales stations and the closure of some of them.

These developments come at a time when citizens continue to suffer from recurring crises in petroleum derivatives and domestic gas, amid calls to expel the occupier and its mercenaries in a way that would address the situation and ease the burden on citizens.

Press reports have spoken of large-scale smuggling operations of local strategic gas reserves to neighboring countries, most notably Somalia and Djibouti, at a time when areas controlled by mercenaries are suffering from a stifling gas supply crisis, which further exacerbates living and economic conditions.

Media sources revealed that gas is being smuggled by sea to foreign markets, in an illegal trade that generates huge profits for mercenary traders and smugglers, while citizens inside the country continue to suffer from gas shortages and unprecedented price increases.

According to the information, smuggling operations are taking place via two main routes, the first from the Bab al-Mandab area towards Djibouti, and the second from the Nishtun area in Al-Mahrah Governorate towards the Somali coast, where large quantities of gas are shipped via small specialized ships that transport the smuggled shipments to their final destinations.

The sources indicated that some influential people and traders are exploiting the state of security chaos and the absence of oversight, which allows these quantities to pass outside the country without any restrictions or real control procedures.

Reports indicated that the ongoing smuggling operations directly contribute to the shortage of gas quantities available in local markets, which leads to its prices rising to record levels, as citizens find themselves forced to pay huge sums to obtain a single gas cylinder, while these quantities were supposed to cover the needs of citizens in several Yemeni governorates.