Al-Mashat Congratulates Yemeni People, Arab and Islamic Nations on Arrival Of Ramadan

The President of the Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat, extended his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the Yemeni people at home and abroad, to the heroes of the Armed Forces and Security Forces across the nation, and to all the Arab and Islamic nations on the occasion of the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan.

In his speech on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan, 1446 AH, on Friday evening, Al-Mashat emphasized the importance of utilizing this month for a sincere and genuine return to Allah, and for reviving the values and teachings of Islam in the hearts of individuals.

During his speead, Al-Mashat sent strong messages to the Zionist entity regarding Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria.

He reiterated that “Palestine is a central issue for the entire Islamic and Arab nation”, stressing that no one can concede even an inch of its land.

President Al-Mashat affirmed Yemen’s unwavering and principled support for Gaza and Lebanon at the highest level.

He demanded an end to Israeli occupation of Lebanese territories, affirming Lebanon’s right to resist by all means.

Al-Mashat condemned the Zionist airstrikes and ground incursions into Syria, calling it a violation of sovereignty.

On the local front, Al-Mashat expressed full support for the people in the occupied provinces and denounced the looting and injustice by aggression forces and their mercenaries in southern occupied provinces.