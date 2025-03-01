Zionist Aggression On Tulkarm, Its Camps Enters 34th Consecutive Day

For the 34th consecutive day, the Israeli occupation forces continue their aggression on the city of Tulkarm and its camp, and on Nour Shams camp for the 21st day, coinciding with the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, and escalated the forced displacement of citizens after forcing them to leave their homes at gunpoint.

According to Palestinian sources, the occupation forces forced citizens last night to evacuate their homes in Jabal al-Nasr neighborhood in Nour Shams camp east of Tulkarm, in light of the tight siege imposed on it, while raiding homes and vandalizing their contents, and converting some of them into military barracks, and using them as sniper and surveillance sites.

A number of citizens, men, women and children, were seen carrying some of their belongings as they left the camp on foot, in the bitter cold, coinciding with the occupation soldiers firing live ammunition intensively to terrorize them.

The occupation forces also set to fire several homes in al-Manshiya neighborhood, which led to fires inside them, amidst great and complete destruction of the infrastructure, and the destruction of roads and public and private property.

Since the first day of the Israeli aggression, the camp has witnessed a large displacement movement among its residents, including women, children, the elderly and the sick, concentrated in the neighborhoods of Al-Manshiya, Al-Maslakh, Jabal Al-Nasr and Al-Salihin, where their number exceeded 5,500 displaced persons, who headed to shelters and the homes of their relatives in the city, its suburbs and countryside.

The occupation forces had notified a few days ago that 11 houses in Nour Shams camp would be demolished in the coming days, under the pretext of paving a road starting from the camp square towards Al-Manshiya neighborhood.

In the same context, the occupation forces sent military reinforcements to the city and towards the Tulkarm and Nour Shams camps, and patrolled the streets and neighborhoods, and were stationed along Nablus Street linking the two camps, while they are still seizing residential buildings on the aforementioned street, turning them into military barracks, and deploying snipers inside them.

The occupation continues to impose a tight siege on the two camps, preventing entry or exit, and deploying infantry squads around them and inside the neighborhoods and alleys, while raiding and vandalizing homes, destroying their contents, and subjecting citizens inside them to interrogation.

During the ongoing aggression on the city and its two camps, the occupation forces have caused great and complete destruction to the infrastructure of electricity, water, sewage and communications networks, which has led to the interruption of basic services to all camps, and has exacerbated the suffering of citizens who are still in their homes.

The military bulldozers have also left great and unprecedented destruction in the roads and residential neighborhoods, in addition to the complete and partial destruction of property, including homes and shops, the latest of which was the complete demolition of 26 buildings in Tulkarm camp, while 13 citizens were martyred, including a child and two women, one of whom was eight months pregnant.

Amidst the continued tight siege on the camps, appeals from citizens who are still in their homes and living in difficult and harsh conditions continue, to secure the arrival of their basic needs of food, water, medicine and baby milk, and to work on repairing the water and electricity networks, at a time when the occupation is obstructing and preventing the work of relief crews while trying to deliver the necessary basic materials to them.

The occupation forces also continue to close the gate of the Jabara checkpoint at the southern entrance to Tulkarm for the 22nd consecutive day, isolating the city from the villages and towns of Al-Kafriyat, and the rest of the West Bank governorates.