Israeli occupation intends to deploy additional forces in occupied Quds

Israeli media reported that the Israeli occupation forces intend to deploy additional forces in the occupied city of Quds coinciding with the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Israeli media reported that starting yesterday, Friday, the occupation forces will reinforce and deploy more of their forces in the city of Quds, especially around Al-Aqsa Mosque.

It indicated that this increase, estimated at more than two thousand members of the occupation forces, will be deployed in large areas of the city of Quds, its entrances and exits as well as at many intersections around it, and will work to obstruct, delay and prevent worshipers from reaching Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry confirmed, on Tuesday, that restricting the access of worshipers to Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Quds represents an “extension of the Israeli aggression”, calling for international pressure to stop the violations.

This came in a statement by the Palestinian Foreign Ministry, in response to recommendations by the Israeli occupation forces, including allowing only 10,000 Palestinians from the West Bank to reach Al-Aqsa during Fridays of Ramadan.

The ministry warned against “the occupation’s policy and procedures aimed at limiting the entry of worshipers to Quds to pray at the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month.” It stressed that it is “a flagrant violation of citizens’ right to freedom of worship and access to places of worship.”

Last Sunday, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority indicated that the Israeli occupation forces had put their forces on high alert in preparation for the month of Ramadan, and intend to deploy three thousand of their soldiers daily at the checkpoints leading to the city of Quds and to Al-Aqsa Mosque.