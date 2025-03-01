A Day of Bloodshed: Saudi-Emirati Coalition Massacres on This Day in History

On this day, March 1, Yemen witnessed waves of violence and destruction as a result of airstrikes and artillery shelling carried out by the Saudi-Emirati-led coalition. These attacks led to the deaths and injuries of dozens of civilians and caused massive destruction to homes and civilian infrastructure.

March 1, 2016

The coalition’s warplanes launched intense airstrikes on various areas across Yemen. One of the most notable attacks targeted Bani Yusuf in Hamdan District, Sana’a, resulting in the deaths of eight civilians and injuries to 18 others. Additional raids struck different locations in Khawlan and Nihm, destroying homes and farmlands.

In Taiz, an airstrike on popular markets in Yakhtul killed a child and injured six others. Further raids targeted Mocha, while Apache helicopters launched six strikes on different parts of the coastal city of Dhubab.

In Sa’ada, Saudi artillery and airstrikes wounded women and children in Razih District. Other areas, including Al-Islahiyah Prison in Sa’ada city, were also bombed, causing extensive damage.

Meanwhile, airstrikes pounded several locations in Hajjah, Marib, Al-Jawf, and Al-Hodeidah, including markets, homes, and agricultural lands, leaving behind destruction and civilian casualties.

March 1, 2017

The coalition’s indiscriminate bombardment continued, with airstrikes targeting multiple areas in Al-Hodeidah, including Ras Issa Port and Kamaran Island. Sa’ada suffered a series of air raids on Kitaf, Dhaher, and Razih districts. Dhamar, Marib, Al-Jawf, and Taiz were also heavily bombed, causing significant property damage and further loss of life.

March 1, 2018

A horrific massacre unfolded in Al-Hodeidah when an airstrike on Al-Baghil area in Hays District killed five girls and injured three others. In Sa’ada, four civilians, including women and children, were killed in an airstrike that hit a house in Qahza. The coalition also bombed a water spring in Dhuib and carried out additional raids on border areas and local markets, leaving behind significant destruction.

These recurring crimes reflect the brutality of the air and artillery assaults that indiscriminately targeted civilians, highlighting severe violations of international humanitarian law in Yemen.