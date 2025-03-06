Community Initiative Projects Viewed By Central Emergency Development Unit In Maqbanah

The Representative of the Central Emergency Development Interventions Unit in Taiz Governorate, Eng. Badr Al-Din Al-Tayyar, and an engineering team from the unit, reviewed the community initiative projects in the various districts of Maqbanah District, and their need for support and assistance with cement and diesel.

During the visit, Eng. Al-Tayyar explained that Maqbanah District is one of the areas that lacks service and development projects, as the roughness of the roads poses a major challenge to the population, especially in remote mountainous areas, which doubles their suffering in moving and delivering basic materials.

He stressed that the Interventions Unit continues to support these projects, given their vital role in improving infrastructure and enhancing local development, noting that supporting community initiatives contributes to achieving sustainable development, and enhances the ability of local communities to improve service conditions through self-efforts and support from the unit.

The representative of the Interventions Unit praised the spirit of community cooperation shown by the people of the district, stressing that teamwork and solidarity help overcome difficulties, and represent a successful means of achieving the desired development goals and objectives.