Jenin: 31 Martyrs & 20 Thousand Displaced As A Result Of Israeli Aggression

The media committee in Jenin camp confirmed today, Saturday, that the aggression continues for the 47th consecutive day in Jenin, and for the second week of Ramadan, the occupation prevents the call to prayer and prayers in the mosques of the camp.

The media committee said: “The occupation army continues its aggression on the city of Jenin and its camp for the 47th consecutive day, leaving 31 martyrs and dozens of wounded.”

It explained that the occupation forces are using some houses inside the camp and its surroundings as military barracks for their soldiers, to monitor the movements of the residents in the area.

The occupation bulldozers also left widespread destruction in Jenin camp, especially the Al-Samran neighborhood, in addition to the ongoing burning and destruction of the homes of the residents in the camp.

The committee said: “Twenty thousand displaced persons, estimated at 90% of the residents of Jenin camp, are entering the second week of Ramadan, and they are outside their homes after being forcibly removed from their homes under threat of arms.”

She pointed out that a number of families still in Jenin camp are suffering from a severe shortage of food and basic needs for children in Jenin camp.

The occupation also deprives more than two thousand students of education due to the closure of schools, and hundreds of families of health services in the camp.

The Israeli aggression caused damage to 503 homes and facilities completely or partially in Jenin camp.

In the same context, 199 residents of Jenin and its camp were arrested and detained by the occupation, in addition to subjecting dozens to field investigations.

The committee added: “The occupation forces carried out 427 raids on homes in Jenin and its camp during 47 days of aggression.”

SHARE Facebook Twitter