Ma’rib Sheikhs Announce Their Support For Revolutions’ Leader Decision on Gaza

The sheikhs and dignitaries of Marib Governorate announced their support and blessing for the courageous decision of the leader of the revolution, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, to give the Zionist enemy four days to open the crossings and allow the entry of food and medicine to the residents of the Gaza Strip, otherwise Yemen will resume its naval operations against Israeli navigation.

During a meeting this evening attended by the member of the National Reconciliation Committee, Sheikh Mohammed al-Amir, and a number of sheikhs and dignitaries of Marib, they stressed their readiness to implement the options taken by the revolutionary leadership in support of the Palestinian people to fight the battle of the promised conquest and the holy jihad against the American-Zionist enemy.

The sheikhs of Marib condemned the Zionist enemy’s halting of the entry of humanitarian aid and closing the crossings with the Gaza Strip with American cover and support, in a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement.

They renewed their emphasis on their full support for the Palestinian people and their right to liberate all Palestinian territories. They called on the Arab and Islamic peoples and countries to take effective steps to break the siege on their brothers in the Gaza Strip and work to thwart the enemy’s plans to displace the Palestinian people.