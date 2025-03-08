Yemenis Rally In Sanaa in Support Of Sayyed Abdul-Malik’s Four-Day Ultimatum To “Israel”

Hundreds of Yemenis gathered on Friday evening at the Palestine Roundabout in the capital, Sana’a, to express support for a four-day ultimatum issued by Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, demanding that the Israeli occupation lift the blockade on Gaza.

The participants chanted slogans condemning the Zionist enemy’s failure to fulfill its obligations under the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon, as well as its continued attacks on Syrian territories.

The participants affirmed that the Yemeni people are closely following the developments and events in Palestine in general, and in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank in particular, as well as the ongoing violations, crimes, and attacks by the Zionist enemy.

On Friday, the leader of Yemeni revolution, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, has given mediators a four-day deadline to ensure the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, warning that if the Israeli occupation continues to block aid deliveries, naval operations against Israeli-linked vessels will resume.