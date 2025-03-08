50 Days Of Gaza agreement :Continuous “Zionist” Violations, Martyrs, Closure of Crossings & Prevention Of Aid

The ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip is approaching its fiftieth day, with the Zionist enemy continuing to violate the agreement, not implementing its terms, in addition to continuing to close the crossings and prevent the entry of aid.

The enemy continues to violate the agreement by continuously firing at Palestinian citizens and bombing gatherings, which led to the martyrdom of three citizens today in the city of Rafah, while it continues to prevent the entry of aid into the Strip for the seventh consecutive day, causing a food crisis and a severe shortage of basic necessities.

The enemy is using the cessation of aid as a blackmail and pressure card, in an attempt to evade entering into the negotiations of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement, which was supposed to begin on February 3.

With the continued closure of the crossings and the prevention of the entry of aid, the humanitarian situation in the Strip is worsening, and increasing the suffering of more than two million Palestinians who are already living in tragic living conditions, due to the Israeli war of extermination that lasted 15 months.

Between October 7, 2023 and January 19, 2025, Israel launched a genocide in Gaza that left more than 160,000 Palestinians dead and wounded, most of them children and women, and more than 14,000 missing.

On January 19, a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas came into effect, which includes three stages, each lasting 42 days, with the condition that the next stage be negotiated before the completion of the first stage, with the mediation of Egypt and Qatar and the support of the United States.

The occupation has turned Gaza into the largest prison in the world, as it has been besieged since mid-2006, and the war of extermination has forced about two million of its citizens, numbering about 2.4 million Palestinians, to flee in tragic conditions with a deliberate severe shortage of food, water and medicine.