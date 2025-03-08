Two Palestinian Citizens Killed In Israeli Drone Strike In Gaza

Two Palestinian citizens were killed and others were injured after Israeli drones targeted a group of people in the Shujayea neighborhood of Gaza City in the northern Strip.

The civilians were targeted near Al-Mu’tasim Mosque on Mansoura Street, in the east of the neighborhood.

Although a ceasefire agreement came into effect on January 19 after more than 15 months of war, Israel has frequently carried out attacks that claim the lives of civilians.

Earlier Thursday, three Palestinians were killed and several others were injured in an Israeli drone attack that targeted a group of people east of Gaza City.

The Israeli bombing of the Shuja’iyya neighborhood east of Gaza comes less than 24 hours after a group of citizens were injured in a similar air strike in Beit Hanoun town, north of the Gaza Strip.

A fragile ceasefire since January 19 saw an influx of humanitarian aid into Gaza, before Israel on Sunday announced it was blocking deliveries in violation of the truce agreement.