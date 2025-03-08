Al-Houthi’s Deadline Disrupts Zionist Enemy’s Calculations and Its Supporters

In his latest speech, the leader of the revolution, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, reaffirmed Yemen’s religious, principled, and humanitarian stance in support of the just cause of the Palestinian people. He emphasized the need to confront Zionist arrogance and its daily aggressions against unarmed Palestinians who remain steadfast in their land and their right to live with dignity.

Historical facts and years of conflict with the Zionist enemy have made it clear to all that pleading for peace with this enemy and its supporters is futile. The only language they understand is the language of power, as they are essentially armed gangs that seized Palestinian land by force, with the backing of colonial powers—particularly Britain, the U.S., and other European imperialist nations.

Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi was explicit when he set a four-day deadline for mediators to facilitate humanitarian aid to Gaza. If the Zionist enemy continues to block aid entry and keep border crossings closed after this period, Yemen will resume its naval military operations against Israel. He stressed that Yemen will not stand idly by and that the siege will be met with a blockade.

This stance reflects Yemen’s principled, faith-based, and humanitarian commitment to Palestine—a position deeply rooted in the history of the Arab-Zionist conflict. Given the escalating situation in occupied Palestine, Yemen deems it a religious, moral, and humanitarian responsibility to respond to the latest Zionist aggression.

It is self-evident that if the Zionist enemy does not comply with the conditions set by the revolutionary leader, the resumption of military operations will become inevitable. Furthermore, Israel’s economy will face an unprecedented challenge. This warning will not be taken lightly by the Zionist regime, which knows all too well that Yemen’s actions precede its words. Unlike the ineffective condemnations and denunciations of others, Yemen’s position is based on action. The Zionist entity, which seized Palestine through blood and continues to sustain itself through blood, understands that only force can deter its colonial and settler gangs.

Sayyed al-Houthi’s warning has resonated widely on national, regional, and international levels.

– Nationally, a massive demonstration took place in Sana’a last night in support of the revolutionary leader’s speech. Protesters welcomed the deadline for mediators to facilitate aid entry into Gaza.

– Palestinian response: The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) praised al-Houthi’s decision, describing it as a bold move reflecting the deep ties between Yemen and Palestine. Hamas emphasized that this stance is a continuation of Yemen’s steadfast support for Gaza throughout 15 months of genocide. Other Palestinian factions also issued statements commending Yemen’s position.

– Arab reaction: Silence remains dominant—a clear indication that no action will be taken.

– Internationally, however, world powers are taking this threat seriously, knowing that it will be carried out if necessary.