US-Saudi-Emirati crimes on this day in history

On this day, March 8, scores of civilians were martyred or injured and a great destruction occurred when the American-Saudi-Emirati aggression targeted residential neighborhoods and infrastructure in several Yemeni governorates.

On March 8, 2016, the aggression aircraft targeted residential neighborhoods in the Mablqa area of Ain District in Shabwa Governorate, and the Midi border district in Hajjah Governorate.

The hostile aviation launched a series of raids on the area of Dhamran and Jabal al-Hajj in al-Qubita, Lahj Governorate, the Sharab Junction area and the old airport area west of the city of Taiz.

On March 8, 2017, the aggressive aircraft launched a raid on the west of al-Omairi schools, three raids on a district in Taiz Governorate, two raids on the Marwara Market, Jabal Yam and two raids on Jabal al-Manara in Nihm district in Sana’a Governorate, and five raids on the Kahboub area in Lahj Governorate.

In Sa’ada Governorate, the hostile warplanes launched three raids on the al-Sabba area in al-Dhahir district, a raid on Jabal Mandaba in Baqim district, and four raids on the al-Baqa area in the Kitaf district, while the Saudi army targeted the al-Sheikh area in the Munabih district with missiles and artillery shells.

The aggression aircraft launched three raids on the district of Mustafa in the Hajjah Governorate, and a raid on the communications network in the Galfa area of the al-Doraihimi district and three raids on the al-Khokha district in Hodeida Governorate.

The mercenaries of aggression with Katyusha rockets targeted separate areas of the Sirwah district in Marib Governorate, and the aggression aircraft launched a raid on the same district, and six raids on the al-Raboua area in Asir.

On March 8, 2018, five citizens were killed in a raid launched by the aggression aircraft near the Dahmash Market in Zabeed district in Hodeida Governorate, while citizens were killed and others were lost as a result of two raids on a farmer in the Zabeed Valley.

The aggression aircraft targeted poultry hangers in the al-Jarrahi district, while a drone launched two raids on the Jabal Ras district in the same governorate.

Six citizens, including three women, were wounded in the aggression raids targeting tents for the Bedouins in the Houth district in Amran Governorate.

Two women and a girl were injured in an artillery shelling by the Saudi army on the Shada district in Sa’ada Governorate, while two citizens were injured as a result of a missile shelling on the Razih district.

The aggression aircraft launched three raids on Jabal Shair and the Zahan area in the district of Baqim, two raids on the district of Majz, and three raids on the al-Tala’a site in Najran, two raids on the Freeja camp in the Arhab District and three raids on the al-Majawah district of Nihm district in Sana’a Governorate.

The hostile aviation launched four raids on the Sirwah district in the Ma’rib Governorate, and three raids on the al-Muhashmah area in the district of Khab and al-Sha`f in Jawf Governorate, and two raids on the farm of a citizen in the Hairan district and more than 20 raids on the districts of Haradh and Midi in the Hajjah Governorate.

On March 8, 2019, three citizens were killed and nine others were wounded as a result of the aggression aircraft targeting their home in the Maghraba Qarash district in the district of Kushar in Hajjah Governorate.

The aggression aircraft launched two raids on the Wadaa area in the al-Safra district in Sa’ada Governorate.

In Hodeida Governorate, mercenaries bombed more than 120 artillery shells of citizens ’farms and separate places in the Tohaita district, and in machine guns separate areas of the city of Doraihimi, while a military bulldozer created combat fortifications southwest of a kilo 16 in the district.

The enemy targeted mercenaries with machine guns, commercial neighborhoods, next to the Mobile Tour in the city of Hodeida, and with artillery towards the airport.

On March 8, 2020, two citizens were killed as a result of a bomb explosion of the aggression of the aggression in the al-Masala district in Jawf Governorate, while the airline launched six raids on separate areas of the Khab and al-Sha’f district.

The aggressive aircraft launched four raids on the districts of Sirwah and a massacre in Marib Governorate, and targeted the Darb al-Ashraf Secondary School in the district, which led to its destruction and the destruction of three neighboring houses and destroyed three raids in a school in the Baraqish area.

The aggressive aircraft launched five raids on the Ras Issa area in the al-Salif district in Hodeida Governorate, while a military bulldozer of mercenaries created fortifications in the Kilo 16 area of Doraihimi district, and the Jabaliya area in Tohaita district was bombed by a number of Katyusha missiles by mercenaries.

A citizen’s house was burned as a resul