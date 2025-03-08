Palestinian Mujahideen Movement praises Sayyid Abdul Malik al-Houthi positions in supporting oppressed in Palestine

The Palestinian Mujahideen Movement praised the decision of the leader of the revolution, Abdul Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, to give the Zionist enemy four days before resuming naval operations aimed at imposing a blockade on the ports of the occupation, if its fascist government continues to prevent the entry of humanitarian aid and goods into Gaza Strip.

In a statement issued by the movement, it praised “the new Yemeni decision announced by Sayyid Abdul Malik al-Houthi if the Zionist entity continues to prevent aid to Gaza.” The movement praised the positions of Sayyid Abdul Malik Al-Houthi in support of the oppressed in Palestine.

The movement renewed its appreciation of “Yemen’s firm and consistent stance of supporting our oppressed people in Gaza despite the conspiracy, siege and aggression.”

“This authentic position is an extension of the Arab, religious and humanitarian position that Yemen has taken since the start of the unjust war on our people,” the movement emphasized.

“This position is a new Yemeni affirmation of true brotherhood and true support without calculating the costs and consequences,” it said.

The Palestinian Mujahideen Movement called on “the living peoples of the nation and the resistance forces to take their real role in supporting the Palestinian people.”

Earlier on Friday, the revolution leader , Abdul Malik Badreddin al-Houthi, announced a four-day deadline before resuming naval operations against the Israeli enemy.

“We announce to the whole world that we will give the mediators a four-day deadline, then we will resume our naval operations against the enemy, if it does not bring humanitarian aid to Gaza Strip,” he said.