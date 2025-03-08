Enemy arrests Palestinian journalist from courtyards of al-Aqsa Mosque, tightens measures in Nablus

The Zionist enemy forces arrested on Saturday evening journalist Ahmed Jalajel from the courtyards of al-Aqsa Mosque in al-Quds and handed him a summons for investigation on Sunday.

The Palestinian News Agency, WAFA, quoted local sources as saying that the enemy forces arrested Jalajel from the courtyards of al-Aqsa Mosque at the time of Iftar, and detained him for a period of time, before handing him a summons to one of its centers tomorrow, Sunday.

The enemy forces had arrested, last Wednesday, journalist Jalajel from his home in Al-Thawri neighborhood, at the time of Iftar, and took him to one of its centers in the town of Jabal Al-Mukaber, and subjected him to investigation for several hours before releasing him.

The enemy continues to target journalists in Jerusalem through arrest, imposing house arrest, and deportation from Al-Aqsa Mosque, due to their journalistic work or under the pretext of incitement via social media platforms.

On the other hand, the Jerusalem Governorate reported that the enemy forces stormed the Karm al-Sheikh neighborhood in the town of Silwan, south of Al-Aqsa Mosque, without any arrests being reported.

Earlier this evening, the enemy forces arrested a number of young men while they were distributing Iftar meals in the courtyards of al-Aqsa Mosque.

In another security development, the enemy forces tightened their military measures at the checkpoints surrounding the city of Nablus today, Saturday.

Local sources reported to the “Wafa” agency that the enemy forces tightened their measures at some of the checkpoints spread around the city of Nablus, amid procedures for searching vehicles, checking citizens’ identities, and abusing them.

The sources added that the enemy forces closed the Beit Furik checkpoint east of Nablus, and Deir Sharaf checkpoint west of it, and prevented vehicles from entering and exiting through them.

It is noteworthy that the enemy forces set up ten checkpoints around the city of Nablus, and more than 38 iron gates, and closed about 47 areas with dirt mounds.