Hamas spokesman: We are ready to enter 2nd phase, mediators’ efforts ongoing

The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas confirmed on Saturday that the efforts of the Egyptian and Qatari mediators are ongoing to complete the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and start the second phase negotiations and the indicators are positive towards that.

Hamas spokesman Abdullatif al-Qanou said in a press statement: “We confirm our readiness to enter the second phase negotiations in a way that achieves the demands of our people and we call for intensifying efforts to provide relief to the Gaza Strip and lift the siege on our afflicted people.”

He added: “The movement’s leadership delegation that has been in Cairo since yesterday is discussing ways to start the second phase negotiations and oblige the occupation to them and the mechanisms for implementing the outcomes of the Arab Summit.”

The ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip is approaching its fiftieth day, with the enemy continuing to violate the agreement and not implementing its provisions, in addition to continuing to close the crossings and prevent the entry of aid.

The enemy continues to violate the agreement by continuously firing on citizens and shelling gatherings, which led to the martyrdom of three citizens today in the city of Rafah, while it continues to prevent the entry of aid into the Strip for the seventh day In turn, causing a food crisis and a severe shortage of basic necessities. On October 7, 2023, the Zionist enemy launched a genocide in Gaza, leaving more than 160,000 Palestinians dead and wounded, most of them children and women, and more than 14,000 missing.