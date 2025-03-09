Palestinian Health in Gaza: 5 martyrs, 37 injured in Strip during past 24 hours

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced today, Sunday, the arrival of five new martyrs and 37 injured to hospitals in the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours.

This came in the daily statistical report on the number of martyrs and injured as a result of the Zionist aggression on the Gaza Strip.

The report indicated that a number of victims are still under the rubble and on the roads, and ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them.