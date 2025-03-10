Three Palestinians Killed, Two Injured By Israeli Enemy Fire East Of Gaza City

Three Palestinian citizens were killed, and two others were injured today, Sunday, March 9, 2025, by the bullets and shells of the Israeli enemy forces east of Gaza City.

Palestinian sources reported that three martyrs and two injured were brought to the Al-Arabi Al-Ahly “Evangelical” Hospital after being hit by Israeli forces’ bullets and shells in the Shujaiya neighborhood east of Gaza City.

The Israeli enemy forces continue to violate the ceasefire agreement, which was mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, as several martyrs have fallen and others have been injured.