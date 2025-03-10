Southern Movement Component Blesses The Revolution Leader’s Announcement Of Supporting Gaza

The Southern Movement component participating in the National Dialogue Conference that signed the Peace and Partnership Agreement confirmed its support and blessing for the announcement of the leader of the revolution, Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, of Yemen’s readiness to continue supporting Gaza and giving the enemies of the nation, the Zionists and Americans and those who revolve around them, a specific deadline to lift the siege on Gaza and implement their obligations as stipulated in the ceasefire agreement last January, most notably implementing the included humanitarian protocol stipulated in the agreement.

The General Secretariat of the component explained in a statement received by the Yemeni News Agency SABA that this honorable and courageous position of the leader of the revolution and establishing the argument against the Zionist enemy and their sponsors by granting them the specific deadline, has borne fruit, thanks to God Almighty, since the first moments of its announcement, as it brought down the war criminal Netanyahu and the pillars of his gang from the tree of arrogance and haughtiness and made them rush to send their delegation to negotiate.

The statement indicated that this position is the best evidence and witness to the wisdom, prudence and credibility of the positions of the Republic of Yemen in supporting and backing Palestine, its people, its resistance and the free people of Gaza, especially after monitoring and observing the violations and the Zionist enemy’s evasion and procrastination of the agreement and its continuation of the violations and aggressive practices in Gaza and the West Bank and against the dear Palestinian people and the sanctities of the nation.