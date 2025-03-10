Al-Qanou: Hamas Dealt Flexibly With The Mediators’ Efforts

Hamas spokesman Abdul Latif Al-Qanou confirmed on Monday that the movement has dealt flexibly with the efforts of mediators and Trump’s envoy, and is awaiting the results and obligating the enemy to the agreement and starting the second phase.

Al-Qanou said in press statements: The movement is awaiting the results of the expected negotiations and obligating the occupation to the agreement and moving to the second phase of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. He stressed: “We dealt flexibly with the efforts of mediators and Trump’s envoy.”

He explained that the negotiations that took place with Egyptian and Qatari mediators and US President Donald Trump’s envoy “are based on ending the war, withdrawing from the Gaza Strip and rebuilding the Strip.”

He stressed the movement’s “complete commitment to the first phase of the agreement, and our priority now is to house and provide relief to our people, and to ensure a permanent ceasefire.”

He pointed out that Hamas has agreed to Egypt’s proposal for the Community Support Committee, and to begin its work in the Gaza Strip “to strengthen the steadfastness of our people and establish them in their land.”

Hamas spokesman pointed out that the Zionist enemy entity wants to tighten the siege, close the Gaza Strip crossings, and prevent aid from reaching the Palestinian people, in order to force them to emigrate; “This is just a pipe dream.”

He concluded by saying: “The occupation’s talk about military plans to resume fighting in Gaza, and the decision to cut off electricity, are options that have failed, and pose a threat to its prisoners, and they will not be released except through negotiations.”