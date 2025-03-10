Shura Council Blesses Revolution Leader’s Announcement

The Shura Council blessed the historic announcement of Revolution Leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, giving mediators of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza a four-day deadline to oblige the Israeli occupation to allow humanitarian and relief aid to enter the Strip.

The council praised in a statement received by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba) a copy of the wisdom of the Revolution Leader and his sense of religious, humanitarian and moral responsibility in continuing to support the oppression of the Palestinian people.