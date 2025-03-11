Jenin Media Committee: 20,000 Displaced People Are Living In Difficult Conditions

Zionist enemy forces continue their escalating aggression on the city of Jenin and its camp for the 49th consecutive day, as they continue to send military reinforcements, tanks and heavy bulldozers to the city, Wadi Burqin and the Al-Hadaf area.

Jenin camp media committee said that “ten days of the month of Ramadan were spent by about 20,000 displaced people from the camp in shelters and outside their homes in difficult humanitarian conditions.”

The camp residents are demanding a clear move to ensure their return to their homes and end their ongoing suffering, after they were forcibly displaced as a result of the ongoing military occupation operation.

The Zionist enemy forces deliberately burned homes in Jenin camp, while the demolition and bombing of buildings continued, especially in the Al-Samran neighborhood.

The camp media committee added in a press statement yesterday, Monday, that “more than 200 residents of Jenin and its camp were arrested and detained during the ongoing aggression, the latest of whom were the young men Ahmed Mahdawi, Liwa Mahdawi and Muhammad Mahdawi, who were arrested from inside the camp.”

The Zionist enemy soldiers are also stationed inside the homes of the residents in Jenin camp, some of which have been converted into military barracks, while snipers are present in Beirut neighborhood and Israeli vehicles are deployed in the neighborhoods of the camp and the city.

According to the statement of the media committee, the Zionist enemy forces have expanded their aggression on Jenin, to include the town of Yamoun, south of the city, amidst storming of citizens’ homes that lasted for hours, noting that in conjunction with the Zionist aggression, the authority’s forces arrested Hajj Issam Abu Omeira, the father of the martyr Amir, and the wounded detainee Muhammad Abu Omeira from Jenin camp.