Revolutionary Guards Commander: Yemenis Are “A Sign From God” & Are Not Afraid!

Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander Major General Hossein Salami speaks at Tehran’s Islamic Revolution and Holy Defence museum, during the unveiling of an exhibition of what Iran says are US and other drones captured in its territory, in the capital Tehran on September 21, 2019. – Iran’s Revolutionary Guards commander today warned any country that attacks the Islamic republic will see its territory become the “main battlefield” as he opened an exhibition of captured drones. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP) (Photo by ATTA KENARE/AFP via Getty Images)

The commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Major General Hossein Salami, expressed his great astonishment at the outcomes of the effective Yemeni front that supported Gaza for 15 months, and resumed support again with the return of the Zionist siege represented by cutting off aid to the Strip.

Salami said in statements on Monday that the Yemenis were clearly a sign of God, referring to the major developments in the course of the Yemeni operations that struck the Zionist enemy and its American sponsors in the West, sea and air.

Major General Salami added that the Yemenis were not afraid of the enemies and stood firm in the face of them.

The commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard reiterated that “the besieged Gaza stood firm and triumphed over the enemies despite the pain, heavy fire and lack of capabilities.”

Major General Salami’s statements come in the context of the global rally around the deadline that the leader gave to the Zionist entity before resuming the qualitative naval operations in light of the Zionist siege imposed on the Gaza Strip and preventing the entry of aid despite the urgent need for it this month, and despite the fact that the entry of aid was a basic clause in the ceasefire agreement.