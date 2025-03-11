Parliament Condemns Heinous Crimes Committed by Takfiri Groups In Syria

The Parliament Of Yemen strongly condemned the “crimes committed by Takfiri groups” against civilians in Syria’s coastal cities, as well as the ongoing Israeli attacks on Syrian territory.

In a statement released on Monday, the Parliament denounced both the “Takfiri” violence and the “blatant attacks carried out by the Israeli occupation forces,” describing them as part of a “criminal scheme targeting Syria, its land, and its people.”

The statement described these actions as violations of international law and Syrian sovereignty, aimed at destabilizing Syrian society.

The Parliament also criticized the “Arab and Islamic silence” surrounding these events, accusing some of attempting to “cover up or justify” the crimes.

It stated that the “Takfiri” actions serve a “Zionist plan,” supported by regional and Western powers, including the United States and Israel.

The statement argued that these actions are designed to distract from the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where Palestinians face a “disaster,” and to undermine efforts to secure a ceasefire and prisoner exchange.

The Parliament called on the international community, the UN, and the Security Council to take responsibility for stopping the “Takfiri” crimes and holding Israel accountable for its attacks. It also urged regional and international parliaments to take decisive action against “Zionist arrogance.”

The statement emphasized the need for Israel to withdraw from occupied Syrian territories, warning that the aggression aims to subject southern Syria to Israeli control and further divide the country.

The Parliament warned that failing to take action would encourage “Israel” to continue pursuing its “expansionist ambitions” in neighboring countries.