Interior Minister Directs To Raise The Readiness Of All Security Units

The Minister of Interior, Major General Abdul Karim Amir al-Din al-Houthi, directed to raise the readiness and full preparedness in all security units, and to take all necessary measures to implement any directives or options taken by the Leader of the Revolution, Sayyed Abdul Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, regarding the expiration of the deadline for bringing aid into the Gaza Strip.

The Minister of Interior confirmed that the position taken by the Leader of the Revolution in support of the oppressed Palestinian people expresses the Quranic approach and reflects the wisdom of the leadership and the steadfastness of the religious, humanitarian and principled position.