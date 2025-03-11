Secret Prisons Of The Emirates On The Yemeni Island Of Mayun

Media sources revealed the existence of secret prisons run by UAE on the Yemeni island of Mayun, located in Bab al-Mandab at the southern entrance to the Red Sea.

The sources explained that the UAE is holding dozens of abductees and detainees who oppose its presence in Aden and the rest of the southern governorates, in addition to detainees from other Arab countries, including Sudan.

The sources reported that those forcibly disappeared in the UAE’s secret prisons are subjected to harsh detention conditions that violate their rights, including torture and medical neglect, which raises serious concerns about their fate.

They pointed out that the secret prisons come within the framework of the continued serious UAE violations against opponents of its destructive policies in Yemen, to be added to the crimes of assassinations and kidnappings that have affected hundreds of people from the southern governorates in Aden and the rest of the regions.

It is noteworthy that Mayun Island, located in the Bab al-Mandab Strait, has been used by the UAE as a joint military base with foreign forces for the past years, and the construction of the runway for the base established by the coalition on Mayun Island was recently completed.