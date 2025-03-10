Hamas accuses Occupation of violating Gaza ceasefire agreement, failing to withdraw from Philadelphi Axis

Hamas has accused Occupation enemy of violating the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip by failing to begin a gradual withdrawal of its forces from Salah al-Din “Philadelphi” axis, as stipulated in the first phase of the agreement.

In a statement released on Monday, Hamas condemned Occupation’s non-compliance, calling it a “blatant attempt to thwart the agreement and empty it of its content.” The movement stated that the gradual reduction of forces, scheduled to commence during the first phase and conclude by the 50th day (Sunday), has not taken place.

Hamas called on mediators and the international community to intervene urgently to pressure the Occupation to fulfill its commitments, withdraw from the Philadelphi axis, and resume the second phase of negotiations without delay.

The movement emphasized that adherence to the agreement is crucial for the return of prisoners and warned that any further delays would jeopardize their fate and cause distress to their families.