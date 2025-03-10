Israeli Forces Arrest 762 Palestinians, Including 19 Women, 90 Children in February 2025

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Institutions reported that the number of Palestinian detainees in February 2025 reached 762 people, including 19 women and 90 children, most of them from Jenin and its camp.

The number of female detainees has also increased since October 2023 to more than 490 cases.

The institutions added that February witnessed the martyrdom of four Palestinians, including Musab Haniyeh and Raafat Abu Fanouneh.

Since the beginning of the aggression on Jenin and Tulkarm, about 500 Palestinians have been arrested in those areas.