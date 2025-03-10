Enemy renews its aggression against Jenin, storms areas there and shoots at Palestinians

The Zionist enemy renewed on Sunday evening, its aggression on the city of Jenin, which has been going on for more than 50 days, and stormed with its tanks several areas in it.

According to local sources to the Palestinian Safa Agency, the enemy fired on citizens and their vehicles, pointing out that Zionist tanks stormed the town of “Wadi Burqin” west of Jenin, and fired indiscriminately in the framework of continuous aggression in the city and its camp.

The enemy army continues its aggression on the city of Jenin and its camp in the northern occupied West Bank, for the 50th consecutive day, leaving 31 martyrs and dozens wounded.

The media committee in Jenin refugee camp said that the occupation forces use some houses inside and around the camp as military barracks for their soldiers, to monitor the movements of the people in the area.

Enemy bulldozers caused extensive destruction in Jenin camp, especially Al-Samran neighborhood, in addition to the continuous burning and destruction of residents’ homes in the camp.