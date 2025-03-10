Israeli army sends more reinforcements to Jenin

The Zionist enemy forces on Monday sent new military reinforcements to the city of Jenin and its camp, north of the occupied West Bank, coinciding with the continuation of the aggression for the 49th consecutive day.

The media committee in Jenin camp said, during press statements, that the enemy forces sent military reinforcements, tanks and heavy bulldozers to the city of Jenin, Wadi Burqin and the target area.

The media committee pointed out that the enemy forces deliberately burned homes in the Jenin refugee camp, while the demolition and bombing of buildings continued, especially in the Samran neighborhood.

“More than 200 residents of Jenin and its camp were arrested and detained during the ongoing aggression, the last of whom were the young men Ahmed Mahdawi, Liwa Mahdawi, and Muhammad Mahdawi, who were arrested from inside the Jenin camp,” it added.

It noted that the Zionist enemy forces are stationed inside the homes of the residents in the Jenin camp; A number of which have been converted into military barracks, in conjunction with the presence of snipers in the Beirut neighborhood, and the deployment of Zionist vehicles in the neighborhoods of the camp and the city.

The media committee indicated that the enemy forces expanded their military aggression on the Jenin governorate; “to reach the town of Yamoun, south of the city, amid storming operations of citizens’ homes that lasted for hours.”

The Media Committee’s statement said that nearly 20,000 displaced persons from Jenin camp spent 10 days of Ramadan in shelters and outside their homes in difficult humanitarian conditions.