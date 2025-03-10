Popular Front condemns American repression against Palestine supporters

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine condemned, today, Monday, the systematic repressive campaign launched by the American authorities against students and activists supporting Palestine, which was recently manifested in the arrest of a large number of students at Columbia University and other universities, with threats to deport activists and revoke their residencies.

The Popular Front stressed in a statement that these repressive practices will not intimidate the free, and will not deter courageous voices from continuing to support the Palestinian cause.

It called on all progressive forces, human rights organizations and student unions in the United States and around the world to take urgent action to expose this attack and support the detainees and those threatened with deportation.

The Columbia University Student Union in New York announced yesterday that agents of the Trump administration had arrested Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian graduate student who played a prominent role in the pro-Palestine protests that took place at the university.

Two days earlier, the White House canceled grants and contracts worth a total of $400 million to Columbia University, due to what the Trump administration described as “failure to address ongoing harassment of Jewish students.”