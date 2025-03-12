Popular Front for Liberation of Palestine commends Yemen’s resumption of ban on Israeli ships

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine commended the Yemeni Armed Forces’ decision to resume the ban on Israeli ships in the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, Bab al-Mandab, and the Gulf of Aden, praising Yemen’s steadfast position in supporting Palestine and halting the aggression against the Gaza Strip.

The Front affirmed that this step reflects Yemeni solidarity with Palestine and the will of the Yemeni people to confront Zionist arrogance, despite potential challenges.

It added that the Palestinian people will not forget Yemen’s sacrifices, and that the Arab nation will remain alive as long as there are free people who raise the banner of resistance.