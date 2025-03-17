Armed Forces Target American Aircraft Carrier “Truman” For The Second time In 24 hours

In retaliation to the continued American aggression against our country, on the anniversary of the great Battle of Badr, and as an extension of Islam’s march against tyranny and arrogance, these operations by the Yemeni Armed Forces come as.

The Yemeni Armed Forces targeted, for the second time during 24 hours ,he US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the northern Red Sea with a number of ballistic and cruise missiles and drones in an engagement that lasted for several hours.

The Yemeni Armed Forces succeeded in thwarting a hostile attack the enemy was preparing to launch against our country.

Its warplanes were forced to return from their launching point after launching a number of missiles and drones at the aircraft carrier and several of its warships.

The Yemeni Armed Forces, with trust in Allah, are confronting this criminal aggression and responding to escalation by escalation, and will proceed with implementing the statement made by Sayyid Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi (may Allah protect him) regarding additional escalation options should the aggression against our country continue.

The Armed Forces salute all the beloved Yemeni people, along with all the free people of our nation who have expressed their rejection of this aggression.

The Armed Forces affirm that they will continue to ban the passage of Israeli ships through the zone of operations until the blockade on the Gaza Strip is lifted.