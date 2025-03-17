Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi Vows Further Escalation Against US Forces

On Sunday, the leader of the revolution, Sayyed Abdul Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, confirmed that Yemen would respond to the ongoing U.S. escalation with further measures, including targeting American aircraft carriers and ships, as well as imposing embargoes

In a televised speech on Sunday evening, Sayyed al-Houthi stated, “The American enemy has launched a new attack on our country. This is a blatant and oppressive act of aggression, and its primary goal is to provide direct support to the Zionist regime.”

Furthermore, he asserted that Washington’s military campaign would fail, saying, “This aggression is doomed to failure. It will not achieve its objectives of weakening our military capabilities. On the contrary, it will only push us to enhance our strength further.”

Sayyed al-Houthi issued a direct warning to US forces operating in the region, declaring, “The American enemy, its warships, aircraft carriers, and naval assets will now be targeted. The blockade that was initially imposed solely on Israeli vessels will now extend to include the Americans as well.”

He stressed that any continued US strikes would prompt a “broad and comprehensive response,” adding, “If the aggression on our country persists, we will escalate further. Our people will not stand idly by—they will move decisively and forcefully.”

The leader accused Washington of seeking to “subjugate the entire region to Israeli interests,” despite its role in negotiating ceasefires elsewhere.

“The Americans claim to be part of ceasefire agreements, yet they blatantly violate them when it serves their interests,” he said. “What is happening to Yemen is the price we pay for standing with Gaza. The world must understand that our position is unwavering.”

Reaffirming Yemen’s commitment to the Palestinian cause, Sayyed al-Houthi declared, “We cannot sit back and simply watch the genocide against the Palestinian people. Our support for Gaza is not subject to compromise. It is a core part of our identity, our faith, and our responsibility as part of the Axis of Resistance.”

Sayyed al-Houthi called for massive protests across Yemen on Monday to demonstrate solidarity with Gaza and to reject US-led aggression. “I call upon the proud and steadfast Yemeni people to take to the streets in a historic, million-strong march across Sanaa and other provinces,” he said.

“Let the world see that Yemen stands firm against oppression and tyranny.”

Sayyed al-Houthi reiterated that Yemen’s military actions were directly tied to the siege on Gaza. “Our decision to impose a blockade on Israeli-linked vessels was not arbitrary,” he stated. “It was a necessary step to pressure the Zionist enemy into lifting its criminal siege on Gaza.”

He described the Israeli occupation’s starvation tactics as “a deliberate act of genocide,” asserting, “The Palestinian people are being deprived of food and medical aid. This is not just a blockade—it is an attempt to exterminate an entire population.”

He called on Arab and Islamic nations to take a firm stand, warning that silence in the face of Israeli and US aggression would have lasting consequences. “The responsibility to aid Gaza falls on the entire Muslim Ummah. There is no justification for inaction,” he said. “If we allow the enemy to destroy Gaza today, the same fate will befall the rest of the region tomorrow.”

Sayyed al-Houthi also drew comparisons between Yemen and Syria, pointing to the Israeli regime’s continued military actions there. “Look at Syria,” he said. “There are armed groups that have openly declared they will not fight Israel. They have pleaded with the Zionist regime to cease its occupation. But has this stopped Israeli aggression? No. The Israelis continue to expand their occupation, to bomb Syrian territory, and to destroy its military infrastructure.”

He concluded with a warning, stating, “Remaining silent or neutral in the face of US-Israeli aggression will only lead to further humiliation and subjugation. Those who believe they can avoid confrontation by staying out of the fight will soon find themselves facing the same enemy, under even worse conditions.”