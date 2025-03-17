Death Toll From US Aggression On Yemen Rises To 53

The death toll from the US aggression on the Yemeni capital, Sana’a, and several provinces has risen to 53 martyrs, the Yemeni Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

The number of injured has risen to 98, including nine children and nine women, the ministry said.

The Ministry reiterated its condemnation of the American aggression and its targeting of civilian sites in the capital, Sana’a, and several provinces.

It described the American enemy’s airstrikes on civilians and civilian sites as full-fledged war crimes, adding to the criminal record of the United States.