olidarity Marches & Protests In Support Of Palestine In Portugal

Solidarity marches and protests with the Palestinian people took place in Portugal, called for by civil society organizations, on the occasion of the 49th anniversary of Land Day.

Participants carried banners reading “Ethnic cleansing is not self-defense,” “Stop Zionist genocide and illegal occupation,” and “Boycott, sanctions, and divestment.”

The participants denounced the ongoing Zionist aggression against the Palestinian people, affirming their rejection of plans for forced displacement.

A number of members of the Palestinian community in Portugal participated in the marches and protests, emphasizing the importance of the immortal Land Day as a symbol of the Palestinian struggle for freedom and independence.