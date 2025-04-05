New US Aggression Targets Four Yemeni Provinces, Leaving Casualties

The US enemy forces renewed their aggression on Yemeni territory, targeting several provinces with a series of airstrikes, leaving several dead and wounded.

According to local sources, a US airstrike targeted a civilian vehicle in the Qahaza area, located south of the Yemeni capital, Sana’a.

The US enemy warplanes carried out 15 airstrikes on various areas southeast of Saada city, followed by two more airstrikes targeting the southeastern outskirts of the city.

Additionally, a US strike hit Ras Issa in al-Salif, northwest of Hodeidah province, killing one person and injuring another, the sources added.

According to the sources, the US enemy bombed a reservoir in the Mansouriya district, cutting off water to more than 50,000 people.

“As a result of enemy attacks on the Al-Senif water reservoir and the Water Resources Administration building in the Mansouriya area, more than 50,000 citizens were left without water supplies,” the sources said

In addition, the US enemy launched airstrikes targeting the telecommunications network in Jabal Nāmah in the district of Jableh, Ibb province, killing one citizen.