WHO: Humanitarian Situation In Gaza Deteriorates Due To Ongoing Siege

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday that the humanitarian and living conditions in the Gaza Strip are rapidly deteriorating as the siege continues.

“The risk of malnutrition and disease is increasing in Gaza,” WHO said.

It called for the lifting of the siege on Gaza and a permanent ceasefire.

Since October 7, 2023, the Zionist enemy “army” has been committing a genocide in Gaza that has left more than 164,000 martyrs and wounded, most of them children and women, and more than 14,000 missing.