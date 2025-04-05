Israeli Enemy Bombs Newly Established Health Center In South Lebanon

Lebanon’s General Directorate of Civil Defense – Islamic Health Authority confirmed that the Israeli occupation launched three airstrikes at dawn Thursday, targeting a newly established center in the town of Naqoura in South Lebanon.

In an official statement, the Health Authority reported that the Israeli strikes completely destroyed the center and caused significant damage to two ambulances and a fire truck. However, no injuries were recorded among paramedics.

The statement condemned the attack as part of the occupation’s ongoing violations and daily assaults, which have persisted since its last war on Lebanon.

It highlighted “Israel’s” deliberate targeting of ambulance crews, medical centers, and paramedics in an effort to hinder their humanitarian work, all without facing any legal or ethical consequences.