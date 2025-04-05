Gaza Health: 60 Martyrs & 162 Injured In Enemy Massacres Within 24 hours

The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that 60 martyrs and 162 injured people were admitted to hospitals in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours.

In a statement on Saturday, the ministry confirmed that the death toll and injuries since March 18, 2025, has risen to 1,309 martyrs and 3,184 injured.

It noted that the death toll from the Israeli aggression has risen to 50,669 martyrs and 115,225 injured since October 7, 2023.

It stated that a number of victims are still under the rubble and on the streets, unable to be reached by ambulance and civil defense crews.