Hamas: Calls To Slaughter Sacrifices Inside Al-Aqsa Mosque Are A Dangerous Escalation

The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) considered the calls by the so-called Temple groups for settlers to bring in and slaughter sacrifices during the so-called Passover holiday inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound a dangerous escalation in the religious war and a continuation of the enemy and its settlers’ approach to targeting and Judaizing Islamic holy sites.

Hamas warned in a press release of the repercussions of these extremist calls, stressing that they will not change the identity of Al-Aqsa Mosque and will not grant the occupation any legitimacy or right to it.

Our people will not allow the desecration of their holy sites and will remain the impregnable fortress defending the place of Ascension of their Prophet.

Hamas called on the masses of the Arab and Islamic nation to defend Al-Aqsa and support it by all possible means. This is the duty of the time, especially during this sensitive period when the enemy entity is escalating its dangerous Judaization plans.

It also called on the masses of our people in Jerusalem, the West Bank, and the occupied territories to mobilize, mobilize, and maintain a heavy presence in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque, to thwart the settlers’ plans and prevent any attempt to bring in offerings or perform Talmudic rituals.