Silent March In Hamburg In Solidarity With Children Of Gaza

The city of Hamburg, Germany, witnessed a silent march in solidarity with the children of Gaza, with the participation of members of the Yemeni and Palestinian communities in Germany, as well as the attendance of German activists and human rights advocates.

Speakers at the event highlighted that more than 17,000 children, most of them school students from Gaza, have been exterminated by the terrorist Zionist entity with unconditional American support, through some of the most horrific massacres and atrocities of genocide ever witnessed by humanity in terms of brutality.

They affirmed that the Israeli entity continues to this day to demonstrate to the world its criminal and terrorist behavior in exterminating and annihilating what remains of Gaza’s children, women, and civilians—amid the inaction of the United Nations and the Security Council.

Furthermore, They confirmed that international organizations only serve the interests of arrogant nations that actively participate in the genocide of Gaza and its people, and the forced displacement of Palestinians at large. These powers brazenly violate and manipulate fully sovereign states, in flagrant violation of all international laws, human rights principles, and international humanitarian law.

They emphasized the importance of supporting the children of Gaza and defending the rights of the residents of the Strip in light of the Zionist war of extermination they are facing, with full support of the United States.