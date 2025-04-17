Yemeni Armed Forces: Strategic Deterrent Power in Region

Today, the Yemeni Armed Forces, across their various branches and military divisions, continue steadfastly confronting the American enemy and its allies, fully aware of the vast military and logistical capabilities possessed by Washington.

The Yemeni Armed Forces did not engage in the “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation in support of Gaza for a mere show. Rather, it was based on possessing an effective and influential deterrent force that Sana’a has diligently built following a strategic plan, fully developed by 100% Yemeni expertise.

The development of Yemen’s missile capabilities and unmanned aerial forces (drones) did not occur by chance. It was the result of tireless work, backed by the revolutionary, political, and top military leadership, who empowered and qualified cadres capable of upgrading Yemen’s defensive and offensive missile systems to deter the enemy and confront threats by land, sea, and air, ensuring the country’s security and stability.

Within just a few years, the Yemeni Armed Forces managed to significantly boost their capabilities and re-position themselves across various military formations, especially in naval and missile units. This development has been repeatedly affirmed by the Leader of the Revolution, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, who stated in numerous speeches that the Armed Forces are progressing rapidly in developing their military arsenal. The advancement is not stagnant but continuously evolving to keep pace with regional and global developments.

The current strategic military superiority of the Yemeni Armed Forces could not have been achieved without divine care and guidance, broad public support, and the dedication, persistence, and integrity of its personnel. These individuals preserved the nation’s assets and worked tirelessly to enhance and modernize them across all sectors, now standing up to America’s and the West’s advanced arsenals and systems.

Given the current global focus, strategic and military experts—especially U.S. Navy generals—now acknowledge the qualitative advancements achieved by the Yemeni Armed Forces, particularly in missile technology and drone warfare.

U.S. Secretary of the Navy, Admiral Carlos Del Toro, stated in media remarks: “The Yemeni armed forces’ attacks are by no means routine. In the Red Sea, we are involved in the longest continuous naval combat operations since World War II,” highlighting the U.S. Navy’s inability to deter Yemeni military operations.

In another testament to the precision of Yemeni operations, which are supported by advanced smart technologies, U.S. CENTCOM Deputy Commander Admiral Brad Cooper confirmed that Yemeni forces have confronted both American and Israeli ships with unprecedented courage. He described Yemen’s operations, which he witnessed aboard the U.S. destroyer USS Stockdale, as complex, advanced, and highly coordinated.

Amid the current direct confrontation with the American enemy, the Yemeni Armed Forces possess numerous options, surprises, and vast capabilities in military industry and war production. These range across naval, aerial, and battlefield domains, including preemptive strikes and engagements with enemy targets like the American aircraft carrier Truman. The Yemeni Armed Forces have already succeeded in foiling enemy plans and halting their progress—a clear testament to their effectiveness.

Yemeni Minister of Defense and Military Production, Major General Mohammad al-Atifi, affirmed that Sana’a possesses many surprising and powerful capabilities in military manufacturing that will astonish the enemy and comfort allies. These achievements are thanks to the outstanding efforts of Yemeni defense industry professionals, who have embraced their mission with excellence. They have produced unprecedented technical and military advancements within the region’s military powers, starting with all types of unmanned aerial systems and building a missile arsenal that now includes hypersonic missile technology.

In conclusion, the Yemeni Armed Forces are racing against time to enhance their military strength. As the Minister of Defense declared, they have become a formidable force that is hard to defeat and capable of achieving major victories, not only for Yemen but also for the core causes of the Ummah (Muslim nation), with the Palestinian cause at the forefront.