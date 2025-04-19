YWTUF Condemns US Aggression On Ras Issa Port

General Federation of Yemeni Workers’ Unions condemned the US attack on the Ras Issa oil port in the Al-Salif district of Hodeidah Governorate, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of oil and gas workers and employees.

In a statement, the Federation stated that this attack represents a blatant violation of Yemen’s sovereignty and independence and a direct targeting of the entire Yemeni people.

It targeted a vital service facility providing services to the general public, with the aim of preventing the arrival of essential supplies and as a form of punishment and deterrence due to the Yemeni popular stance rejecting the war of comprehensive extermination against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

The Federation indicated that this attack is a continuation of US criminality aimed at supporting the Zionist entity and allowing it to continue its crimes against the Palestinian people.

The statement emphasized that targeting the Ras Issa oil port is a full-fledged war crime, given that the port is a civilian facility. It noted that this crime proves once again that the American enemy deliberately bombs civilian objects, the country’s resources, and its infrastructure.

It held the US administration fully responsible for this unjust aggression and for all human and material damages and losses resulting from the direct targeting of work facilities.