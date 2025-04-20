Zionist enemy notifies family of the Palestinian martyr Raafat Dawasa of demolition of their home in Jenin

On Sunday, the Zionist enemy army notified the family of the Palestinian martyr Raafat al-Tayeb “Dawasa” in the town of Silat al-Harithiya, west of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, with a 24-hour deadline to evacuate their home, pending its demolition.

The mujahid Raafat Mahmoud Dawasa Zioud was killed in a Zionist bombing that targeted his vehicle on August 17, 2024, along with the martyr Ahmed Abu Ara from Tubas.

The martyr Raafat Dawasa, 28, was the commander of the Qassam Brigades in Jenin and a preacher who grew up in mosques and reciting the Quran.