Zionist forces arrest two Palestinian children, young man in Hebron

Zionist forces arrested two Palestinian children and a young man on Sunday and raided several homes in the Hebron Governorate.

Local Palestinian sources reported that Israeli forces stormed the southern area of Hebron and the town of Beit Ummar in the north, arresting Habib Tawfiq Abu Hussein (14 years old), Rani Hussam Rajeh Taha, and Omar Bassam Mahmoud al-Tait (16 years old). They raided their families’ homes, searched them, and ransacked their contents.

In the town of al-Samu in the south, Israeli forces stormed several neighborhoods in the town, raiding several homes in the al-Hajar area, Wadi al-Amayreh, and the Khalayleh neighborhood. They searched and ransacked the homes, but no arrests were reported.