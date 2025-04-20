Al-Hemas: Zionist enemy prevents entry of supplies to hospitals in Gaza

Director of field hospitals Dr. Marwan al-Hemas has confirmed that the Zionist enemy does not exclude anyone in the medical system in the Gaza Strip.

Al-Hemas pointed out that the enemy prevents the entry of supplies to hospitals with the aim of destroying the medical system.

He explained in press statements on Sunday that the enemy targets hospitals and their medical staff, even foreign workers.

Al-Hamas stressed that the enemy’s measures increase the burden on the medical system in the Strip.

The enemy forces renewed their aggression on the Gaza Strip since the dawn of March 18, 2025, with airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths of more than 1,827 citizens and the injury of 4,828 others.

This overturned a ceasefire agreement with Hamas and the resistance factions that had lasted for approximately 60 days, brokered by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar. With American support, the enemy army has been committing genocide in Gaza since October 7, 2023, leaving more than 168,000 dead and wounded, most of them children and women, and more than 14,000 missing.