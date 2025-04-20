Sheikh Qassem: We Will Fight Whoever Wants to Disarm Hezbollah

Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem indicated that the Resistance is a reaction to the occupation, which is grabbing the land and expanding to impose a fait accompli, adding that this happens when the state is incapable of defending the citizens and territories.

In a speech via Al-Manar TV aimed at tackling the defense strategy and latest developments, Sheikh Qassem maintained that Hezbollah believes in the Resistance from the religious and the national perspectives of liberating the occupied territories.

Sheikh Qassem stressed that ‘Israel’ is an expansionist entity that is not confined to occupying Palestine, adding that the Israeli ambitions include controlling entire Lebanon.

The Resistance in Lebanon made great and significant achievements in face of the Israeli occupation which would not have ended without the resistance, according to Hezbollah Secretary General.

Sheikh Qassem emphasized that, during the recent war, the Resistance fighters legendarily managed to prevent the Israeli occupation forces, backed by the US and international support, from advancing into Litani River despite the heavy sacrifices.